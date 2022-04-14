Birchwood Get Out There

Birchwood students (from left) Joseph Eggleston, AJ Jennerman, Tony Kolodzinski, Hunter Anderson, Chase Ewert and Jaciena Basty learn Jerry Wilder about the process of turning sap into maple syrup through the school’s Get Out There programming.

This year the Birchwood School’s Get Out There Program introduced students to maple syrup production. The students had a lesson in social studies about the history of maple sugar and syrup, science classes talked about the vascular tissues of trees and the process of sap production for trees, and in English Native American stories of maple sugar were studied.

Students then had opportunities to go out to Jerry and Vickie Wilder’s sap shack. They worked with Jerry, Denny, Jim, and Bob. They taught the students the art and nuances of maple syruping. The history and intergenerational transfer of knowledge was very fun to watch occur. The student got to help tap, collect, boil, and watch bottling.

Birchwood Get Out There

Megan Hayes takes a sap bag off the spout as part of the Get Out There program in which kids tapped and collected maple tree sap for syrup making.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments