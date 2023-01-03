The Birchwood Bobcat Riders Snowmobile and ATV club will host its second annual open house on Saturday, Jan. 14.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse, 1118, N. Sunset Lane, Birchwood, visitors will be offered a free lunch and the opportunity to tour the clubhouse, learn about club activities and purchase club clothing.

