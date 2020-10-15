Community efforts to remove the invasive species buckthorn continues throughout the county.
During the last few years there has been expanded buckthorn education and assistance from the state in increasing efforts locally to identify and remove the invasive plant.
Buckthorn is an aggressive fast growing plant that if uncontrolled will take over woodlots and larger forests. While mature native trees are able to survive, buckthorn creates dense undergrowth that prevents germination and growth of new native plants. In a short amount of time the plant can make the land have very little commercial or recreational use.
Dick Ballou, who has been involved with this effort for many years, said his work and that odf a small group of volunteers is a drop in the bucket to the overall problem of buckthorn. That’s why a major part of his work is based about informing the community of the issue.
“From my standpoint public education is the biggest aspect of it,” he said. “The amount of land you clear is insignificant.”
Ballou and other volunteers have developed a local buckthorn program based out of Mikana and the Town of Cedar Lake. They assist landowners in training and resources to identify and remove the plant. The group has developed an inventory of supplies and equipment to assist landowners and provide annual training workshops.
DNR ecologist Ryan Magana, said the relationship between the agency and private citizens is key to making an impact on the problem. The DNR is only able to cover so much geography with a limited number of people. Citizens are the ones that make the biggest difference in the fight against the plant, he said.
Buckthorn was initially brought to the United States as an ornamental plant from Europe. It makes a very dense hedge for people’s yards, Magana said. The issue is that it spreads to other areas as a result of birds carrying the seeds and dispersing them.
An ongoing project has been occurring for more than 5 years at the Red Barn Theater. Initial work was done with heavy equipment to grind the buckthorn to mulch. A few years later new growth occurred and yearly maintenance has been needed.
“Your mindset should be that once you start, you don’t quit,” Magana said. “All it’s going to do is come right on back and you start over where you began. So you have to keep going on as much as you can each year.”
The volunteer group opened up a satellite service in Cameron a year ago and it has been working at a site at Moon Lake in Rice Lake this fall.
As a hunter Ballou realized the issue buckthorn can cause as it quickly destroys hunting land. It can become so thick that even a rabbit has difficulty making its way through a patch of buckthorn, much less other animals, Ballou said.
“We try to appeal to hunters,” he said. “If they can visualize what a lot looks like that has been overtaken by buckthorn, they can’t hunt there. We don’t take nature walks through it.”
The key to controlling the plant is a yearly effort that tackles the issue when plants are small and the land is manageable. Buckthorn can be identified in that it’s typically the only plant still with green leaves at this time of the year. This gives it a longer growing season and provides an advantage over other native plants.
“If you had to summarize the problem it’s a plant with very little wildlife value,” Magana said, “but it shades out things, pushes things out with a lot of wildlife value — things like hazel, dogwood, tag alder. These are all very valuable wildlife shrubs and the buckthorn through that aggressive behavior will just shade them out and then lead to that loss of that value for our game species and non-game species.”
Those interested in learning more about invasive buckthorn can visit the DNR’s website (dnr.wi.gov). If interested in joining local efforts or learning how to identify and remove buckthorn can contact Ballou at 715-931-8299.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.