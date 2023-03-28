Barron County snowmobile trails will close Friday at 6 p.m., the Rice Lake Snow and Dirt Club announced, ending what has been the longest season of trail riding in almost a decade.

The trails opened Dec. 31 two weeks after a snowstorm dumped around a foot of snow that downed trees over the trails. Volunteer crews worked to clear paths, and trails opened just before the new year.

