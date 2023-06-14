Invader Crusader award winners

Dick Ballou, at back row, far right, was one of 13 winners of the Invader Crusader award from the Wisconsin DNR’s Invasive Species Council for his ongoing work against invasive buckthorn.

 Photo by Wisconsin DNR

Dick Ballou has spent more than a decade in a crusade against an invader on the land.

Ballou established the Cedar Lake Buckthorn Project in Mikana 15 years ago to fight against invasive buckthorn. Last week he was honored by the state Department of Natural Resources’ Invasive Species Council with an Invader Crusader award. Ballou traveled to Horicon Marsh to accept the award handed out during June’s Invasive Species Action Month.

