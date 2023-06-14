...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce,
Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has entered northwest
Wisconsin and will move southeast today into Thursday morning. We
will continue to monitor PM2.5 concentrations closely and adjust
the air quality advisory area or timing as needed. The air
quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Dick Ballou, at back row, far right, was one of 13 winners of the Invader Crusader award from the Wisconsin DNR’s Invasive Species Council for his ongoing work against invasive buckthorn.
Dick Ballou has spent more than a decade in a crusade against an invader on the land.
Ballou established the Cedar Lake Buckthorn Project in Mikana 15 years ago to fight against invasive buckthorn. Last week he was honored by the state Department of Natural Resources’ Invasive Species Council with an Invader Crusader award. Ballou traveled to Horicon Marsh to accept the award handed out during June’s Invasive Species Action Month.
