One year ago today (as I write this), I lost my best friend, future wife as well as fishing, gardening and hunting partner Michelle Chiaro to a sepsis infection which was undiagnosed and took her in five days. Over the last 365 days, I have pretty much felt like I have been punched in the gut on a daily basis. I knew when Michelle was in her last hours of life that I would never fully recover. I will say this: I do not dwell on the negative, I place no blame and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is with me now and that I will see her again.

The rest of this week’s column will hopefully help you understand what an incredible woman Michelle Chiaro was. Michelle was an ICU nurse for 26 years, always quiet about her accomplishments, and at two of her three celebrations of life, doctors and nurses spoke about what a leader she was in even the worst of situations.

  

Mark Walters is an outdoors writer who journeys across the state seeking adventure and writes from his home in Nekoosa.

