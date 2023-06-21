...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
One year ago today (as I write this), I lost my best friend, future wife as well as fishing, gardening and hunting partner Michelle Chiaro to a sepsis infection which was undiagnosed and took her in five days. Over the last 365 days, I have pretty much felt like I have been punched in the gut on a daily basis. I knew when Michelle was in her last hours of life that I would never fully recover. I will say this: I do not dwell on the negative, I place no blame and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is with me now and that I will see her again.
The rest of this week’s column will hopefully help you understand what an incredible woman Michelle Chiaro was. Michelle was an ICU nurse for 26 years, always quiet about her accomplishments, and at two of her three celebrations of life, doctors and nurses spoke about what a leader she was in even the worst of situations.
