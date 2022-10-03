Nearly 70 youth and their families participated in Saturday's Barron County Youth Shooting Sports' Outdoor Family Field Day.

Kids ages 9 to 17 had the opportunity to try archery, trap, 22 pistol and rifle, muzzle loader, high-powered pistol and rifle, air rifle and cast fishing lures at targets.

