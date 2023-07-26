Once home to the city dump, land on the north end of Rice Lake now provides athletic opportunities for softball and football.

Clanton Park, dedicated in 1991 in honor of Earl Clanton, contains two softball fields, named after John Marcon and Arne Gilbertson, and one football field named in honor of John Russeau.

  

