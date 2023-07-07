There were 208 competitors for Mikana's 5K and Fun Run on the morning of the Fourth of July.

Winning the 5K were Courtney Stadler, in a time of 19 minutes, 46 seconds, and Andy Komp, with a time of 18:13. The route began and ended in front of the Cedar Lake Town Hall.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments