Alexi MacDonald finished fourth and Norah Hastreiter took fifth to lead the Rice Lake girls cross country team at a Big Rivers Conference meet in Menomonie on Saturday.
MacDonald completed the course in 20 minutes, 12 seconds, while Hastreiter finished in 20:26.4. It was a personal-best time for Hastreiter.
The Warrior girls took third as team with a score of 72. Menomonie won the meet at 36, wiith Hudson in second at 46.
Lauren Holthaus was 13th (21:33.5) for the Warriors, with Olive Spagnolo in 24th (23:17.5) and Jordan Roethel 26th (23:21.2) to complete scoring runners. Addison Leaf came in 32nd (25:09.8), while Sophia Knauff set a personal-best time of 25:50.8, to finish 34th.
Hudson's Haley Loewe came in first individually in a time of 18:22.4.
For the Rice Lake boys, Derek Penzkover finished fifth individually with a time of 17:21.3. The Warrior boys placed fifth as a team out of five Big Rivers schools with a score of 117. Menomonie won the team title with a score of 37.
Matthew Farm crossed the finish line for Rice Lake in 18:19.4 to take 16th. Carter Schultz was 31st (20:47.4), Nolan Tomesh finished 32nd (21:33.5) and Thomas Olsen took 33rd (21:43.7). Logan Davis was 34th (22:23.1). Tomesh, Olsen and Davis all set career-best times.
River Falls' Grant Magnuson won the individual race in 16:27.2.
Rice Lake hosts its home meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at the UW-Eau Claire—Barron County campus.
