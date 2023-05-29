Rice Lake Speedway 5-27-23

Sam Mars won the Trackside Collectibles 40 on Saturday at the Rice Lake Speedway.

 Photo by Doug Zimmer

For the first time in the Rice Lake Speedway's 71-year history, the track presented a pair of 40-lap, $2,000-to-win Late Model events on the same night. This was the result of a rainout part way through the Trackside Collectibles 40 on May 13. With the Late Model feature not completed, it was added to the program for this night to go along with the Swant Graber 40, a program already on the schedule. And the two events would present divergent winners in victory lane. Sam Mars, a college student in only his third year of Late Model racing, won the Trackside Collectibles event. Chad Mahder, now a seasoned veteran on the Late Model ranks who did his first Late Model racing back when Rice Lake ran the class regularly and raced along side his father and brother in the class, would get his first win at the track in 14 years in the Swant Graber 40.

Twelve drivers returned from the May 13 event and their make-up feature race was the first event of the night. Mars and Darrell Nelson shared the front row for the Trackside Collectibles event with Nelson taking the early lead after a side by side duel on the opening lap. However, Mars got up on the wheel and fought his way back, storming past Nelson to take the lead. And for the next 38 laps, that was the scenario as Nelson chased Mars in what turned out to be a nonstop 40-lap event.

