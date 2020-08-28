Alexi MacDonald finished in second place to lead the Rice Lake girls cross country team to a first place finish in the team’s first meet of the season on Thursday in Chippewa Falls.
MacDonald completed the course in 20 minutes, 9 seconds, behind only Chippewa Falls’ Haley Mason (19:33). The Rice Lake girls team had a total of 30 points to outpace New Richmond (43) and Chippewa Falls (49), in a reduced field of teams.
Lauren Holthaus took fifth (21:06), Norah Hastreiter sixth (21:06) and Maude Spagnolo seventh (21:09).
Olive Spagnolo was 10th (22:39) to round out the scoring runners.
Addison Leaf came in 19th (24.57), Jordan Roethel 21st (25.27), Sophia Knauff 22nd (26:11), with Madison Gilbert 27th (27:22) and Shelby Smith 29th (28:36).
Derek Penzkover led the boys team with a third-place finish individually as the Warriors took third place with 77 points as New Richmond topped the field at 21 and Chippewa Falls scored 44.
Penzkover finished the race in 16:51 as New Richmond’s Max Blader (15:57) and Cale Bishop (16:41) took first and second, respectively.
Matthew Farm was 14th (18:58) for Rice Lake, with Jonathan Nelson in 18th (20:17) Carter Schultz 19th (20:17) and Peyton Owen 25th (21:40).
Thomas Olsen took 29th (22:22), Nolan Tomesh 30th (22:23), Jack Foster 34th (22:51) and Logan Davis 35th (23:19).
