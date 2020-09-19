Rice Lake cross country home meet 9-19-20

Rice Lake's Alexi MacDonald looks to keep pace with Menomonie's Madeline Palmer at Big Rivers Conference cross country meet hosted by the Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 19 on the UW-Eau Claire—Barron County campus.

Alexi MacDonald came in third place to lead the Rice Lake girls cross country team to a third place finish at a Big Rivers Conference meet hosted by the Warriors at the UW-Eau Claire—Barron County campus on Saturday.

MacDonald completed the course in 19 minutes, 55.2 seconds, just behind Menomonie's Madeline Palmer (19:51.1) in a battle for runner-up position. Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen won the individual title in 19:05.6.

Rice Lake ended its day with a score of 63, as Menomonie took home the team win with a score of 37, as Hudson came in second (54).

For the Warriors, Norah Hastreiter (20:29.5) finished sixth with Lauren Holthaus coming in eighth (20:51.6). It was a person-best time for Holthaus.

Olive Spagnolo was 18th (23:09.3) and Jordan Roethel 28th (23:09.3) to round out the scoring runners. Addison Leaf finished 29th with a time of 23:22.2 to set a new personal best.

Derek Penzkover led the boys team with a time of 17:43.7, to place sixth.

The Warrior boys were fifth out five teams with a score of 123. Menomonie won the boys title with a score of 34, as Hudson took second (57), River Falls was third (71) and Chippewa Falls came in fourth (85).

For Rice Lake, Matthew Farm took 22nd (18:33.4), Jonathan Nelson was 32nd (20:17.2), Nolan Tomesh placed 33rd (20:37.3) and Thomas Olsen finished 34th (21:13.0) as scoring runners. Peyton Owen was 35th (21:22.4)

Freshmen runners Tomesh and Olsen each recorded their best times of the season.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments