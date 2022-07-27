LynnDale's Golf 20 years

LynnDale’s Golf Course will be celebrating its 20 years in operation with activities scheduled for Saturday evening.

LynnDale’s Golf Course has stayed very consistent over the years but simply seeing photos of the place over time puts into perspective 20 years of golf for owner Dale Struzan.

“The growth of the trees and to see as the course matures that’s probably one of the biggest things,” Struzan said of seeing changes at the course over two decades.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments