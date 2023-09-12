Youth Shooting Sports Family Field Day 10-9-21

Under the watchful eye of an instructor, a youngster lines up his air rifle shot during a previous year's Outdoor Family Field Day.

 Chronotype file photo

Barron County Youth Shooting Sports is hosting its Outdoor Family Field Day Sept. 30 as local youth will be able to try a variety of shooting sports.

Outdoor Family Field Day is designed to introduce families to the outdoor world, shooting sports and safe firearm handling under the guidance of hunter safety instructors and mentors.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments