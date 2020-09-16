The Rice Lake girls tennis team began its season with six straight victories. But that run came to a close Tuesday against Hudson, as the Warriors were swept 7-0 by the Raiders in Rice Lake.
Rice Lake is now 6-1 overall, and 4-1 in the Big Rivers Conference. The Warriors travel to Hudson on Thursday for their next match.
The closest match of the day came at the No. 3 doubles spot as Rice Lake's Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin lost 4-6, 4-6 to Hudson's Sophie Pop and Bailey Finch. Kallahan Bowman took Hudson's Claire Keech to a tiebreaker in the first set, but ultimately lost her match 6-7 (3-7), 1-6.
At No. 1 singles Alexa Robarge lost 0-6, 2-6, to Sophia Jonas, while Aria Hanson fell at No. 2 to Lily Holmberg 1-6, 0-6. Tegwen Romportl dropped her No. 3 singles matchup to Grace Diedrich 1-6, 0-6.
In doubles play, Lexington Berger and Ava Knauff lost 1-6, 1-6 to Hudson's top group Livi Borly and Jordan Yacoub, while Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske fell at No. 2 to Grace Lewis and Kira Young by 2-6, 1-6 scores.
