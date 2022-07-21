With Gabe Wand in the sulkey Prom Queen takes the victory in the first race of the night.
Prom Queen won two races and had the fastest time in Wednesday's first night of harness horse racing at the Barron County Fair.
Other double winners on the night were Bringoverthemoney and Marced Magic.
Ken Walker plays the national anthem prior to racing.
Ken Walker plays the bugle to introduce the lineup for a race.
Prom Queen leads Wizzel Stix, with Dance Traveler in third.
She's A Live Wire (left) and Fox Valley Hoss are neck and neck on the first lap of the race.
The crow watches closely at the end the night's second race won by Marced Magic and driver Gabe Wand.
Driver Gabe Wand guides Bringoverthemoney ahead of Richard Bertrand and Major Al-mar.
Al-mar Foxy Bragen with Mel Mullet in sulky.
Major Al-mar with Richard Bertrand lead driver Gabe Wand and Bringoverthemoney in night one of harness racing at the fairgrounds.
Al-mar Foxy Bragen and driver Mel Mullet.
Side-by-side horses Prom Queen (1), Dance Traveler (2), Cut A Rug (3) and Wizzel Stix (4) follow the pace truck as the race nears its start.
A close battle for the lead on the first lap.
Kids laugh and point during the Granpa Crachet puppet show.
Granpa Crachet enterains on the first day of the Barron County Fair.
Youngsters take a photo with Granpa Crachet.
Back-to-back on the final lap free-for-all trot were Bringoverthemoney (in first and Major Al-mar in second.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
