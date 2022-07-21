Fair harness horse racing 7-20-22

With Gabe Wand in the sulkey Prom Queen takes the victory in the first race of the night.

Prom Queen won two races and had the fastest time in Wednesday's first night of harness horse racing at the Barron County Fair.

Other double winners on the night were Bringoverthemoney and Marced Magic.

