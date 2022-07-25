In Thursday night racing at the fairgrounds it was Three Grand (far right) winning over (from left) Go Away N Play, Major Mac and Wizzel Stix in the division for non-winners of the race in the last four starts.
Major Al-mar with Richard Bertrand in sulky lead driver Gabe Wand and Bringoverthemoney in night one of harness racing at the fairgrounds on July 20.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
In Thursday night racing at the fairgrounds it was Three Grand (far right) winning over (from left) Go Away N Play, Major Mac and Wizzel Stix in the division for non-winners of the race in the last four starts.
Top horses were consistent in two days of harness racing at the Barron County Fair as Wednesday's action saw three repeat winners and Thursday had three of four winning horses double up as the victor in each of their heats.
Millennial was the lone horse to break the 2 minute barrier over two nights of racing as the pacer, driven by 2021 driver of the year Gabe Wand, took the win Thursday over Captain Terminator in the first running of the free-for-all pace in a time of 1:58. The pace record at the track is 1:56.2 by PV Miracle Mary in 2017. Millennial added another win, beating Pathologist, in 2:04.2 in the final race of the fair to earn a combined $3,500 in purse winnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.