Top horses were consistent in two days of harness racing at the Barron County Fair as Wednesday's action saw three repeat winners and Thursday had three of four winning horses double up as the victor in each of their heats.

Millennial was the lone horse to break the 2 minute barrier over two nights of racing as the pacer, driven by 2021 driver of the year Gabe Wand, took the win Thursday over Captain Terminator in the first running of the free-for-all pace in a time of 1:58. The pace record at the track is 1:56.2 by PV Miracle Mary in 2017. Millennial added another win, beating Pathologist, in 2:04.2 in the final race of the fair to earn a combined $3,500 in purse winnings.

