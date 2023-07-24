...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.
In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.
Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
From left are Dance Traveler with Elson Miller in the sulky, Joseph Prevost driving Unfiltered, Gabe Wand and horse Etbauer and Pathologist, driven by Michael Magee during Thursday's harness horse racing at the Barron County Fair.
From left are Dance Traveler with Elson Miller in the sulky, Joseph Prevost driving Unfiltered, Gabe Wand and horse Etbauer and Pathologist, driven by Michael Magee during Thursday's harness horse racing at the Barron County Fair.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Cut a Rug, driven by Mel Mullet, leads Marced Magic with Gabe Wand in the sulky.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Jesse DeLong in the sulky drives Coleada Party past the horse barn.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Mateo leads Prom Queen and Lucky Lil Lady.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Horses Dance Traveler, Unfiltered, Etbauer and Pathologist.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
From front are Unfiltered, Etbauer and Pathologist.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Dance Traveler hangs onto first place ahead of Etbauer.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Sg Clover Success is in front of (left to right) Coleada Party, JK on and Miki On The Rocks.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Holdonwe Rerolling has a slight lead on Three Grand, with Millenial bringing up the rear.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Bugler Ken Walker of Oshkosh plays the national anthem.
It was a full night of harness horse racing at the Barron County Fair after two days worth of competition were grouped into one evening. A total of 11 races were held Thursday at the fair with horses Millennial and Charmingsix both winning twice on the night.
As race organizers, horse trainers and drivers were getting for night one of racing Wednesday, storms rolled through Rice Lake dumping rain and hail onto the track postponing the evening's event. Post time was bumped up an hour Thursday to make room for extra races.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.