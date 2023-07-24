It was a full night of harness horse racing at the Barron County Fair after two days worth of competition were grouped into one evening. A total of 11 races were held Thursday at the fair with horses Millennial and Charmingsix both winning twice on the night.

As race organizers, horse trainers and drivers were getting for night one of racing Wednesday, storms rolled through Rice Lake dumping rain and hail onto the track postponing the evening's event. Post time was bumped up an hour Thursday to make room for extra races.

  

