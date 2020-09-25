CAMERON —Even with an extended time off since last being on the field, the Cumberland football team's offensive attack showed little rust.
It was a challenging first matchup for new a Cameron coaching staff as the Beavers rolled to 54-6 win over the Comets in Heart O' North Conference action on Friday night.
Cumberland racked up more than 300 yards of offense in the first half and cruised to a season-opening victory.
"Offensively we wanted to establish the run game and we were able to do that early," Cumberland coach Corey Berghammer said, "and once they had to bring another guy into the box then we recognized we had a couple openings we could throw to, and it’s obviously nice even with the year we’ve had — with the strange year — to have some experience in place."
The Beavers returned starting quarterback Maddux Allen and top receivers Jack Martens and DeShaun Ames. Allen threw for three first-half touchdowns on 5-of-7 passing, totaling 150 yards by the half as Cumberland took a 44-6 advantage into the break.
Cameron is coming off back-to-back winless seasons, including last year's debut in the Heart O' North. Coach Dan Henke took over program this year and the Comets faced some adversity leading up to the team's opener. Cameron had to practice with a limited roster, with on 19 players available, over the past 2 weeks as a precaution to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Henken said the lack of practice showed with mental mistakes and fatigue playing factor, but there were some glimmers of hope early on.
"We have a long way to go and we knew that. That’s a good football team over there, that’s a real good football team, a tremendous challenge for us at this juncture," Henken said. "We started off strong and now we got to teach the kids to keep working hard and ultimately keep competing. Overall it’s still positive night and our better days are going to be ahead of us."
On Cumberland's first drive, Allen hit his favorite target streaking down the left sideline. The junior signal caller found Martens in stride and he scored the 41-yard touchdown just four plays and a minute into the night's action.
Cameron's best moment came on its third possession as the Comets drove 70 yards in 10 plays, with the help of a few Cumberland miscues that kept the drive alive. Quarterback Richie Murphy had escaped the pocket and with a Beaver defender bearing down on him he found a wide open Dylan Foss in the end zone right before taking a big hit, connecting for a 16-yard touchdown. The score narrowed the Cameron deficit to 14-6 on the first play of the second quarter as the Beavers had previously converted after Comet fumble on its second drive.
Murphy racked up 20 of his 52 yards rushing and both of his pass completions on the drive. The Cameron signal caller was 2-for-8 for 30 yards and the score on the night.
"He’s a great competitor and a very good athlete. I think we surprised them a little bit with our execution there and our ability to put the ball in his hands and give him a read on that," Henken said of Murphy.
The quick strike Beavers ended things quickly though in the second quarter as Sam Schradle scored a 3-yard touchdown after Cumberland drove 60 yards in seven plays. On the next Beaver possession, a slant to Ames on the first play resulted in a 59-yard touchdown.
It only took four plays the next time Cumberland took possession as Schradle recorded his second touchdown, a 16-yard scamper.
Maddux's third touchdown pass of the half, and final pass attempt of the game, occurred on the first play of a drive that began on the Cameron-33 with 30 seconds left before halftime. He dropped a perfect touch pass to Martens, once again finding space down the left sideline on a go-route as the Beavers capped a high-scoring half.
"We wanted to come out and execute and we struggled a little bit early, I think we had a little first game jitters a little bit, but in the second quarter we started to settle down," Berghammer said. "That's the quarter I was impressed with how we settled down and started executing on both sides of the ball."
Schradle had 60 yards rushing on six carries, while Martens added 55 on five attempts. Ryley Otto totaled 43 yards on five rushes, with two touchdowns. Martens caught three passes for 83 yards and two scores, with Ames pulling in one for 59.
In addition to Murphy, Cameron got 25 yards rushing from Nickolas Schuman. Cumberland held a 345 to 94 yard advantage in total offense. Next Friday Cameron plays at Spooner, while Cumberland hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
"These kids have waited a long time with delays — and even for Cumberland — you’re thankful for having the opportunity to come out here and compete, and we’ll just get right back to work tomorrow. That’s all we can do," Henken said.
"It was just great to be back on the field," Berghammer added. "It was a great experience for everybody here to see kids out competing and it was exciting to play football again."
