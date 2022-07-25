Haugen Hornets vs. Hayward Knights 7-22-22

Nolan Rowe takes a swing for the Hornets in Friday night’s game at Haugen Ball Park against the Hayward Hawks.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

The Haugen Hornets got back into the win column with a non-league victory over the Eau Claire Rivermen in a high-scoring 14-12 contest on July 20 at Haugen Ball Park.

The Hornets scored five runs in the eighth inning to turn a two-run deficit into a lead that they held on to despite giving up a single tally in the ninth.

