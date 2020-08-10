HAUGEN — Two runs in each of the first two innings was too much to overcome for the Haugen Hornets in an Independent League postseason tournament loss to the Hayward Hawks on Friday in Haugen.

Hayward 7, Hornets 2

Haugen scored single tallies in the third and fourth to make it a 5-2 game but Hayward pitcher Paul Danczyk tossed a complete game with 13 strikeouts getting the victory.

Haugen Hornets vs Hayward Hawks 8-7-20

Zack Fisher (28)

In the third, Hunter Heller opened the inning for the Hornets with a double. He later scored as Christian Lindow got the Hornets on the board with a run-scoring single.

A triple to open the fourth by Joe Kroeger led to the Hornets final run. Kroeger crossed the plate on a ground ball off the bat of Isaac Rhode.

With runners on second and third for Hayward in the first, the Hawks received a RBI single from Austin Wessel and run-scoring groundout from Jake Sande. The Hawks later had RBI singles from Ryan McGarthwaite and Keith Heinz in the second to score two more runs to go ahead 4-0. Hayward added single tallies in the third, fourth and seventh innings. Heinz and Wessel led Hayward with two hits apiece.

The Hornets collected six hits in the loss. Matt Juza, Kroeger, Rhode, Elliot Nolin and Heller reached base safety with hits on the night.

Juza took the loss on the mound with five runs allowed in three innings. He punched out three and walked three.

Rhode came on in relief and struck out 10 with four walks in five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments