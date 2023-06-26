While the rain held off for most of the day on Saturday, it came far too early that evening for the Rice Lake Speedway to complete a full program of racing events. After the first two Midwest Modified heats were completed, the rain started to fall just as heat number two was completed.  Once it started raining, it never let up and track officials were forced to cancel the remainder of the program.

Spectators that held rain checks on the night will be able to use them at one of the two upcoming events at the track. Saturday night was also Kids Night at the track and young fans were able to greet the drivers who had their cars staged on the front chute of the track before the program. The bike drawings were not able to be completed before the rain however, and the drawings are planned as part of the program this coming Saturday. Fans should check the speedway Facebook page this week to confirm.

  

