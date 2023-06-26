...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Kids and their families piled onto the Rice Lake Speedway track to meet drivers and collect candy and other goodies.
Bikes donated by speedway drivers and local business were available for kids to test their luck in a drawing. With rain canceling most of the racing program the bike drawing will be held during this Saturday's racing activities.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Kids signed the back of a race car during Kids Night festivities at the Rice Lake Speedway.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Young race fans collects cards from their favorite drivers.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
A basket full of candy awaits more young race fans strolling through the lanes of race cars.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Drivers filled the bags of the kids with goodies.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
A young race fan sits atop a car.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
Drivers lined up their race cars along the edge of the track for kids to get a close-up view of the cars.
Photo by Travis Nyhus
A pair of Midwest Modified heat races were all racing the Rice Lake Speedway was able to get in Saturday night before rained canceled the remainder of the program.
While the rain held off for most of the day on Saturday, it came far too early that evening for the Rice Lake Speedway to complete a full program of racing events. After the first two Midwest Modified heats were completed, the rain started to fall just as heat number two was completed. Once it started raining, it never let up and track officials were forced to cancel the remainder of the program.
Spectators that held rain checks on the night will be able to use them at one of the two upcoming events at the track. Saturday night was also Kids Night at the track and young fans were able to greet the drivers who had their cars staged on the front chute of the track before the program. The bike drawings were not able to be completed before the rain however, and the drawings are planned as part of the program this coming Saturday. Fans should check the speedway Facebook page this week to confirm.
