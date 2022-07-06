As the quote from the movie “Field of Dreams” says, “If you build it, they will come,” Jennifer and Justin Fonfara have felt that way about providing entertainment in Rice Lake.

That’s why after considering a few other options for the newest activity they should take on, the decision was made to create EndGame Mini Golf, an indoor 18-hole course in the Cedar Mall.

