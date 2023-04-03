First event winners of the Rice Lake Curling Club Mug Spiel were (front row, from left) John Mickesh, Karen Dundore, Chad Alberg and April Mickle of Mickesh Mashup. Runner-up was the Badstand Boogie team of Kraig Smith, Kathy Ricci, Tom Ricci and Patty Smith.
Second event winners were the Shotz Beer team of (front row, from left) Sheldon Johnson, Deb Wold, Tim Wold and Kathy Johnson. In second were Dean Springer, Lori Springer, Justin Balts and Shelby Balts of the Munkies.
Third event winners was the I Dream of Jeanie team of (front row, from left) Dane Jensen, Stacy Wickstrom, Steve Ostedt and Janie Ostedt. Runners-up were Jake Nett, Laura Schutz, Matt Gilbertson and Tia Gilbertson of the team I Hate Rachel Green Club.
The fourth event winners were (front row, from left) Don Drost, Carolyn Mickelson, Bill Kind and Kristi Anderson of the Re-runs. In second was Team Hasselhoff of Mark Turner, Sarah Turner, Matt Seyer and Jodi Seyer.
First event winners of the Rice Lake Curling Club Mug Spiel were (front row, from left) John Mickesh, Karen Dundore, Chad Alberg and April Mickle of Mickesh Mashup. Runner-up was the Badstand Boogie team of Kraig Smith, Kathy Ricci, Tom Ricci and Patty Smith.
Second event winners were the Shotz Beer team of (front row, from left) Sheldon Johnson, Deb Wold, Tim Wold and Kathy Johnson. In second were Dean Springer, Lori Springer, Justin Balts and Shelby Balts of the Munkies.
Third event winners was the I Dream of Jeanie team of (front row, from left) Dane Jensen, Stacy Wickstrom, Steve Ostedt and Janie Ostedt. Runners-up were Jake Nett, Laura Schutz, Matt Gilbertson and Tia Gilbertson of the team I Hate Rachel Green Club.
The fourth event winners were (front row, from left) Don Drost, Carolyn Mickelson, Bill Kind and Kristi Anderson of the Re-runs. In second was Team Hasselhoff of Mark Turner, Sarah Turner, Matt Seyer and Jodi Seyer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.