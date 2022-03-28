Jordan Fader headshot

Rice Lake alum, and UW-Stevens Point men's hockey player, Jordan Fader is one of 30 players named an All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association for Division II and III.

Fader was named to the West second team. Earlier this month he was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

