Jordan Fader headshot

Fader

Former Rice Lake Warrior Jordan Fader has been named the Max Sparger Men's Hockey Scholar-Athlete by the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Fader is pursuing a master of business administration and has a 4.0 GPA. He received an undergraduate degree in accounting in spring 2022.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments