John Kohler, a Rice Lake 2018 graduate and cornerback for the Saint John's University football team, was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

Kohler had two red zone interceptions to help lead the Johnnies past Carleton 45-16 on Saturday. Overall the Saint John's defense held Carleton's offense to 221 yards and 5 of 13 on third downs.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments