Averie Habas headshot (Southern Miss 2022)

Habas

 Southern Miss athletics

Rice Lake grad Averie Habas and his Southern Miss team will take center stage as college football bowl season gets underway.

The Golden Eagles will be playing in Saturday’s Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, against the Rice Owls. The game kicks off at 4:45 p.m. on ESPN.

