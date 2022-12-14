...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and mixed precipitation will wind down late this
morning. Light mixed precipitation this evening will give way to
snow overnight, which will continue into Thursday, with
accumulations of more than 6 inches expected.
* WHERE...Polk, Barron and St. Croix Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from midnight tonight to
6 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon
CST today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
