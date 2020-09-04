The Cameron girls cross country team placed second in a Heart O'North conference meet on Thursday in Ladysmith.
The Comets scored 52 points to edge out Barron (58) for second. Hayward took the girls team title with a score of 37. Ladysmith was fourth and Bloomer fifth.
Taylor Severt led the Comets, coming in sixth with a time of 23 minutes, 42.4 seconds. Brittney Breed was right behind in seventh (23:54.8), while Cali Romsos was 12th, Mady Robel 13th and Matali Anderson 14th.
Also for Cameron was Alyssa Kuffel in 16th, Laila Peterson in 25th and Hailey Mikolon in 36th.
Tyler Larson took 11th for the Cameron boys team, finishing the course in 20:47.8. Tanner Gerber was in 16th (21:41.8), Jacob Peterson 18th (21:55.5) and Nick Newland came in 23rd (23:08.4).
Bloomer won the boys race with a score of 26. Ladysmith took second, Barron third and Hayward fourth. Barron's Marcus Peterson won the boys individual race, finishing in 18:16.2.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland, Northwestern and Saint Croix Falls competed in a conference meet at Spooner.
Northwestern won each of the boys and girls races. For the boys Chetek-Weyerhaeuser placed second, St. Croix Falls third and Spooner fourth. For the girls Chetek-Weyerhaeuser was second, Saint Croix Falls third and Cumberland/Turtle Lake fourth.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Natalie Popp won the girls race in 22:31.2 while Emmett Johnson topped the boys field by completing the race in 18:59.9.
