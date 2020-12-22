Spreading holiday cheer wasn’t going to be stopped by the pandemic.
The Cameron girls basketball team continued its annual Spirit of Christmas community service project this year. For the 24th year of the event, the team worked with the Cameron School District to provide gifts for five families.
Players were asked to raise at least $50 by asking for donations and then shooting 200 free throws. Additionally, the team received $250 from the Mid-Northwest Chapter of Thrivent Financial. Cameron House provided pizza and wrapping paper for the project. In total, the team raised more than $2,200. Food was also donated to the Cameron Food Pantry and gas cards were given to those in need.
On Dec. 13, the girls split into groups and hit the store with a budget and list in hand.
“The players have become very resourceful in their shopping and do a great job of getting what is needed with the funds that they have,” the team said in news release. “Checking out is a blast and quite chaotic. You should see the look on the cashier’s face when we line up five-plus shopping carts into one line and one bill.”
The team’s four seniors — Isabelle Thompson, Avery Krahenbuhl, Carly Lynch and Meghan Fostvedt — and head coach Kim Weber delivered presents to the families on Thursday, and even got to witness a family open a gift.
It was the 24th year the team sponsored this community service project. The team has raised more than $77,000 and helped 260 families during this time.
The team would like to send a special thank you to the School District of Cameron for allowing the team to sponsor this project, and the staff that helped with donations. Thank you to all the parents, players, family members and community members for donating to the project.
“It was such an amazing experience know that our team made such an impact in the lives of each of these families,” the team said.
