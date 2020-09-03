The 8-seconds a rider attempts to stay propped atop a bull is one of the most electrifying bursts of sports action.
A local upcoming event looks to push that to the extreme.
The Barron County Fairgrounds is set to host Barron County Xtreme Bull Riding on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. The previously scheduled event was set to be held during the county fair in July, prior to the fairs cancellation.
The Xtreme Bull Riding event eliminates barrel racing, calf roping and bronc riding so it can focus on the main event, organizer and Ladysmith resident Johanne Denis-Williams said.
“When you go to a rodeo we always keep the bull riding for the last event because that’s the cherry on the sundae,” she said. “People go to a rodeo to see the bull riding. When you put on an extreme bull riding, it’s bulls all night. It brings a crowd — the enthusiasm, the atmosphere is amazing.”
Pre-show tickets can be purchased for $17 online at barroncountyxtremebull.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $19.
In addition to having a capacity for ticket sales, there will be temperature checks upon entrance, masks available, sanitation stations and enhanced security all to reduce spread of COVID-19, Denis-Williams said.
She has been involved with entertainment organizing both with horse shows and rodeos for more than 25 years, including during her time in Canada before moving to the United States about 10 years ago.
Focusing only on bull riding not only allows the spectators to watch what Denis-Williams calls the highlight of rodeos but it also limits the number of competitors and duration of the event.
Xtreme Bull Riding will bring riders from over the United States as well as a few international competitors, all a part of the National Federation of Bullriders.
A unique feature of xtreme bull riding is the Xtreme Cage Experience. The Cage is an 800-pound steel cage placed directly in the area where a group of people get first-hand view of the bull riding.
“They have chairs and coolers and it’s the best seat in the house because you’re right in the middle of the action,” Denis-Williams said.
Tickets for the Xtreme Cage Experience are sold out for this specific event.
Barron native and 2018 runner-up on NBC’s “The Voice,” Chris Kroeze will be performing the national anthem and a live concert after the event.
“People love Chris Kroeze. I never had the chance to see him live either and I think it was great match,” Denis-Williams said of partnering with Kroeze.
This NFPB event is the largest in Wisconsin, Denis-Williams said, and the winning rider will go home with $15,000.
