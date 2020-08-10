HAUGEN — In advancing to Sunday’s Independent League championship game the Brill Millers won two games Saturday, knocking off the Haugen Knights 7-3 in the night cap after an earlier 9-8 victory over the Osceola Braves in the day’s first contest.
Brill 7, Haugen Knights 3
Brill’s Rece Dietrich was in a groove.
The Millers’ starting pitcher had gone six straight innings without allowing a hit as Brill carried a 4-0 lead into the eighth inning.
The rival Knights weren’t going away though.
Haugen plated three runs in the seventh to make things interesting. A single from Turner Swanson, walk by Ryan Gerber and single from Rob Berger loaded the bases. Travis Thompson drove the ball into the outfield as Swanson raced home on the sacrifice fly.
After a punchout for the second out of the inning Derek Diekman laced a single into left center to plate two runs and pull within 4-3 of the Millers. Dietrich ended the inning with his eighth and final strikeout.
The Knights had a prime scoring opportunity go to waste in the games’ first inning. Back-to-back singles from Erik Hill and Swanson put two on. An infield fly and flyout to right kept runners where they were at. Thompson legged out an infield single to load the bases but the next batter rolled one over to first for the unassisted putout to end the frame.
Holding onto a one-run advantage Brill opened things up in the top of the ninth, scoring three runs on two hits.
With one out, Brandon Johns collected a hit. After a groundout, Chris Walters reached base after a Haugen error. A wild pitch moved runners up and allowed John Kohler, who was pinch running for Johns, to cross the plate. A strikeout and wild pitch led to another runner. Walters would later find home after another wild pitch. Logan Hile moved up on Dietrich single and raced around third following an error by the Knights.
Brill had taken a 2-0 lead after two innings before tacking on single tallies in the sixth and eighth.
Hunter Ashlin homered to right center to begin the second. Bill Brown then singled and came home on a double from Walters.
Johns walked with one down in the sixth and later came home on a run-scoring single from Hile.
In the eighth Hile found first with a base hit with one out. He moved to second with two down after a hit-by-pitch. A single from Kirby Brunclik and error from Haugen allowed Hile to make it home to lead 4-0.
Kirby Brunclik and Hile each had two hits in the contest to lead the Brill offense.
Dietrich threw all nine innings allowing three earned runs. He also punched out eight and walked three.
Swanson was 2-for-5 with a run scored to lead the Knights. Diekman had a hit and two RBIs.
Thompson took the loss on the mound, tossing eight innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on seven hits. He had six strikeouts and five walks.
Brill 9, Osceola 8
Kirby Brunclik was looking get to third with one out.
A flyball off the bat of Jere Fisk to center provided the opportunity.
Brunclik made his way to third ahead of a throw that skipped past the third basemen and out of play. Brunclik was allowed to advance home and score what would be the game winning run in the seventh inning of a one-run win for Brill over Osceola on Saturday afternoon. Brunclik had singled with one out in the inning and moved to second with his third steal of the ball game.
Brill pitcher Mitch Goettl found his rhythm again, not allowing another Osceola runner over the final two innings to hold onto the victory.
The two teams had traded scores throughout the contest as Osceola once held a 5-1 advantage heading into the bottom of the third.
The Braves scored five times in the third off just two hits as the Millers had four errors in the frame. The two teams combined for 10 errors.
After two perfect innings to start, Goettl walked the bases loaded with one out in the third. A misplay in the infield allowed two to score and a throw from the outfield got past third base and out of play, tacking on another run. After a fielders’ choice out at the plate, Brill followed with a error to put runners on first and second.
Osceola’s Nick Hronski then hit a run-scoring single. On the play an error allowed him to reach second and the runner on first moved to third. The next batter, Nick Carlson, lined a single to score the fifth run of the inning. A strikeout ended the frame stranding runners on first and third.
Brill made up for its miscues with a big inning in the bottom of the third as the Millers matched the Braves with five runs of their own.
Kirby Brunclik opened the frame with a walk and stolen base. Brill had 11 swipes in the victory. Hunter Ashlin, after a strikeout, drove the ball down the right field line for a double to score Brunclik. With two outs Bill Brown plated Ashlin with a double to deep left center. Then Chris Walters added a run batted in by matching Brown with a two-bagger.
Logan Hile singled home Walters and later stole second. Hile came around to score on a hit from John Kohler as the Millers jumped back in front 6-5 after Brill had opened the game with a single tally in the first inning.
The Braves responded in the fifth inning plating three runs and pulling ahead by two, 8-6.
Back-to-back singles put two on before Franklin Cruz drove in a run for the Braves. Carlson added a sacrifice fly and then Cruz scored on a single from eighth-place hitter Tommy Griggens, who led Osceola with two hits for the game.
Brill added single runs in the fifth and sixth to tie the game. Kohler got a one-out bunt single before swiping second. He moved to third as Todd Brunclik reached first on an error at third base. Brunclik stole second before Kirby Brunclik walked to load the bases. Jere Fisk followed with a RBI groundout. A flyout to center ended the inning.
In the sixth, Brandon Johns opened the frame with a single up the middle. Brown legged out a bunt single and the catcher tossed the ball past first allowing Johns and Brown to advance a base. With one out Hile lined a ball to right, deep enough for Johns to tag up and tie the game.
Ashlin, Brown, Walters, Hile and Kohler each had two hits as the Millers totaled 13 hits in the victory. Ashlin and Hile each drove in a pair and Ashlin, Brown and Walters each doubled. Kirby Brunclik had three steals and three runs scored, going 1-for-2 with two base on balls. Todd Brunclik and Kohler had two steals apiece.
Goettl got the complete-game victory on the mound as he allowed eight hits, four earned runs, while striking out eight and walking four.
Griggens had two hits for Osceola with Carlson driving in a pair of runs. Brian Hronski and Cruz each scored twice. Relief pitcher Mike Piletrich worked four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits.
