The Brill Millers quest for a third Wisconsin Baseball Association championship in its history fell a win short.
The Millers lost a 7-3 contest to the River Falls Fighting Fish in Spooner on Sunday evening to earn a runner-up finish to the shortened 2020 season.
Brill had advanced to the championship game with victory over Viroqua earlier in the day. The Milers won their pool by a tiebreaker based on runs allowed after Brill lost to Prescott on Friday night and defeated Chaseburg-Coon Valley on Saturday.
Chaseburg-Coon Valley beat Prescott Saturday evening leading to all three teams ending pool play with identical 1-1 records.
River Falls 7, Brill 3
A three-run seventh inning by the Fighting Fish, pushing their advantage to four runs, was too much to overcome for Brill, as River Falls claimed the WBA title.
Shaky defense hurt Brill in the seventh as a walk and two errors loaded the bases. After Brill draft pick Travis Thompson, from the Haugen Knights, took over for Hunter Ashlin on the mound, he got a popout to second for the first out of the inning.
River Falls leadoff hitter Brian Giebel came to the plate and he lined a hit up the middle driving in two. After the throw home the catcher tried to nab Giebel moving to second and it bounced into the outfield allowing the third run to score. Brill had six errors in the loss.
Brill had fallen behind 3-0 after a three-run second by the Fighting Fish. The Millers stormed back with three runs of their own in the fourth.
Ashlin started the frame with a base hit and moved to second on a misplay in the outfield. Todd Brunclik moved him to third on base hit before Chris Walters delivered with two-bagger driving in Ashlin and moving Brunclik to third.
Logan Hile pushed across another run on a RBI groundout and then Bill Brown poked a single into right field between the first and second basemen to bring home Walters.
River Falls broke the tie in the sixth. A leadoff single came around to score after an error and sacrifice bunt moved runners to second and third. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Ty Denzer pushed the Fighting Fish back in front. Second basemen Brown saved a run by reaching out on a groundball up the middle. He was unable to get the out at first but the play stopped the runner at third. Thompson got a strikeout to end the inning.
Brill looked to push across the tying run in the seventh. A River Falls error put leadoff batter Chad Patko, a draft pick from Spooner, on first. He stole second before moving to third on a bunt. A groundout to third and flyout stranded him 90 feet away from knotting the game up.
Walters was 2-for-4 with a run batted in and run scored. Thompson added two hits and Brown had a hit and RBI.
Mitch Goettl got the start on the mound for Brill and tossed two innings, giving up three runs, two earned. Ashlin came on in relief, punching out three in four-plus innings as four unearned runs scored against him. Thompson pitched the final two frames for the Millers.
Giebel led the Fighting Fish with two hits, and three RBIs. Pitchers Jake Lindsay and Cody Urban combined for six scoreless innings.
Brill 3, Viroqua 2
Thompson pitched a complete game, allowing three hits and striking out 11, to give the Millers a semifinal victory on Sunday over the Viroqua Sox.
Brill pushed across single tallies in the first, third and fourth innings.
Kirby Brunclik singled with one out in the opening frame. He stole second and came home following a double off the bat of Thompson.
In the third Brunclik singled home Patko after the leadoff hitter singled, stole second and moved to third on the error attempting to nab him stealing. Todd Brunclik started the fourth on a hit-by-pitch and then stole second. He rounded third and scored off a base hit by Walters.
The Sox put two runners on the sixth off a base on balls and single. A wild pitch moved the runners up and the next batter flyed out to center plating one run. An infield error allowed a second runner to score but Thompson got a strikeout and flyout to end the threat.
Kirby Brunclik was 2-for-3 with a run scored and run driven in and Thompson had two hits and a RBI.
Brill 4, Chaseburg-Coon Valley 0
Rece Dietrich and Goettl combined in a shutout of the Blues.
Brill pushed across a run in the fourth, two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth.
Todd Brunclik walked to open the fourth and moved to second on hit by Walters. A fielders’ choice groundout put runners on first and third. Then a walk loaded the bases and Brunclik came home on a wild pitch.
In the seventh a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ashlin scored Kirby Brunclik, who had reached on a hit to open the inning. Todd Brunclik plated the second run of the frame with a single, scoring Thompson, who reached on an error by the Viroqua shortstop.
Kirby Brunclik had a run-scoring single in the eigth as Brown, who walked to open the inning, crossed the plate.
Dietrich tossed seven innings to get the win, allowing five hits and striking out three. Goettl allowed a hit in two inning of relief.
Todd Brunclik was 2-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in. Kirby Brunclik crossed the plated once and drove in a run in a 2-for-5 game. Walters also had two hits in the win.
With all three teams in the pool having 1-1 records, the Millers advanced by a tiebreaker to Sunday having allowed eight runs in the two games, edging out Chaseburg-Coon Valley, which allowed nine.
Prescott 8, Brill 3
The Millers plated two runs in the sixth to pull within three but the Pirates had plently of offense in the first game of the tournament on Friday night.
Brill pushed across a run in the third on three hits as Brown singled with one out. He moved to second on a hit by Patko and later scored as Kirby Brunclik drove a ball to deep right field for a double.
Brandon Johns started the fifth with a single. With one out Brill got four straight hits to score two runs. Patko doubled before a run-scoring single from Kirby Brunclik. Then Thompson lined a single to plate Patko before a hit by Jere Fisk loaded the bases. Prescott escaped the jam with a strikeout and popout in foul territory as the Millers stranded the bases full.
Kirby Brunclik led Brill offensively, going 2-for-4 with a run driven in. Patko added two hits and a run scored.
Thompson started on the mound and allowed seven hits and six runs, three earned, in four innings. Goettl worked the final four frames, allowing two runs on four hits. Prescott’s Billy Brookshaw was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Brill ends the season with second place finishes in both in the Independent League tournament and WBA state tournament.
