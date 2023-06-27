Blue Hills Speedsters Badger State Games

Competing at the Badgers State Games for the Blue Hills Speedsters were (front, from left) Avery Mohns, Carly Jilek, Claudia Mohns, Aubrey Wood, Agatha Schmidt, Randy Cook, Jerricho Woods, Foster Schmidt, Hoyt Marshall, Sawyer Marshall and Jackoby Wood. Second row: Inez Schmidt, Brandon Mincoff, Maya Gago, Lyla Gago, Marika Gago, Kira Cook, Maddie Jo Severt, coach Hans Schmidt, Payten Severt, Abbie Olson, Bridgette Mohns, Safia Winfield and Alana Kopp. Not pictured: Quinn Grassmann.

 Photo submitted

The Blue Hills Speedsters Track and Field Club just wrapped up its second season. Athletes from northwest Wisconsin capped off their 10-practice season at the 38th annual Badger State Games held in Marathon City this past weekend.

The Speedsters had 24 athletes participate from ages 8 and under up to the 15-16 age group. Athletes hailed from Cameron, Chetek, Rice Lake, Bruce and Flambeau. All athletes participated in multiple events and most athletes placed in the top five or higher in their respective events.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments