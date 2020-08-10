HAUGEN — The big inning doomed the Brill Millers.
Hayward scored six runs in the fifth and eight in the seventh as the Hawks won the Independent Baseball League championship with a 15-5 victory in seven innings on Sunday in Haugen.
Brill had pulled ahead 2-0 in the third inning as the Millers got RBI singles from Kirby Brunclik and Jere Fisk. John Kohler and Todd Brunclik had opened the frame with back-to-back base on balls. A strikeout and double play caused an abrupt end to the inning.
Brill did its best to make a game of it with three runs in the sixth after falling behind 7-2.
Hunter Ashlin started the inning with a double, followed by a single from Rece Dietrich. A hit batter loaded the bases for Logan Hile, who lined a shot into left center to drive in two. A sacrifice fly from Todd Brunclik plated Billy Brown to make it a 7-5 contest.
Hayward pushed a run across in the fourth before erupting for the six runs on seven hits in the fifth, and an additional eight runs on seven hits in the seventh.
In the fifth, two runners were on with two outs when a miscue in the infield by Brill allowed a run to score. Then a two-run double from Hayward’s Jake Sande scored two more and knocked Brill starter Hile out of the game. Hayward tacked on four straight hits off of reliever Jere Fisk to add three more runs.
Hayward opened the seventh with two hits plating one run. After a sacrifice bunt and groundout, the Millers were in position to end the threat but an error extended the inning. The Hawks got a run-scoring single from Paul Danczyk followed by a two-run home run by Keith Heinz. The Millers made three errors in the inning as Hayward scored seven unearned runs in the frame.
The Millers went down 1-2-3 in the seventh to end the game with the 10-run rule in affect.
Kirby Brunclik led the Brill offense with two hits. Hile was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in. Todd Brunclik ended the game 1-for-1 with run scored and run driven in. He walked once and was hit by a pitch.
Hile suffered the loss on the mound giving up five runs, three earned in 4.1 innings. He struck out two and walked one. Fisk allowed nine hits in 2.1 innings, with eight runs scoring, but just two were earned. Brown secured the final out after giving up two hits and two unearned runs.
Hayward’s Sande tossed a complete game to pick up the win. Brill got eight hits and five earned runs off the Hawks’ starter. He punched out three and walked one.
Hayward was led by a 4-for-5 performance by Terry Kilner. Kilner doubled twice, lined a triple to right field, while scoring three times and driving in two. Austin Wessel plated three in a 3-for-5 game.
Both Brill and Hayward advance to this weekend’s WBA state tournament in Spooner after claiming the two Independent League berths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.