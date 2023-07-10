Kenny Bednarek has qualified for the World Athletic games after he finished second in Sunday night's 200 meters at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Rice Lake sprinter crossed the finish line in 19.82 seconds for runner-up behind only Erriyon Knighton's 19.72. In third at 19.85 was Courtney Lindsey.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments