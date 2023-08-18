Worlds Athletics

Kenny Bednarek took the 200 meter silver medal at last year’s World Athletics Championships. He’s back on the track next week for this year’s event held in Budapest, Hungary.

 Associated Press

Kenny Bednarek will be back on the world stage in next week’s World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The World meet begins Saturday but Bednarek’s first round of the 200 meters is Wednesday, Aug. 23. With the seven hours of time difference, the first round will be run at 5:50 a.m. locally, which is the final event of the day’s morning session in Budapest. The semifinals are Aug. 24 at 1:20 p.m. and the finals are set for Aug. 25 at 2:50 p.m. All three rounds will be broadcast on USA Network, while live streaming of the semifinals and finals can also be found on NBC’s Peacock app.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments