Barron County Special Olympics Panthers basketball 2023

The Barron County Panthers include (front row, from left) Mya Wehking, Hope Wehking and Ruby Wheeler. Second row: Coach Jordan Grilley, Hannah Winningham, Alexandria Kelly, Lane Nagel and Coach Tatum Candler.

Five Barron County Special Olympic basketball teams competed at the Northern Wisconsin Regional Basketball Tournament at UW-Stout on Sunday. Barron County finished the day with a 7-3 combined record and four of the five teams advanced to sectional competition at UW-Stevens Point in March.

The Yukon and the Lions won both of their games for an automatic advancement, while the Panthers and Raiders both came out behind in exciting championship games qualifying them for admission in a second chance draw with the Raiders making the draw. Based on their level, the Division 1 Bears were provided with an automatic advancement to sectionals.

