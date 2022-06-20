Haugen Knights vs. Haugen Hornets 6-17-22

Reid Olson fields a base hit to right field during the Knights’ game against the Hornets on Friday night in Haugen.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

With some late runs the Haugen Knights were able to pull away from the Haugen Hornets for a 5-0 victory on Friday night at Haugen Ball Park.

Both the Knights and Hornets suffered losses to Hayward and Spooner, respectively, to conclude weekend action.

