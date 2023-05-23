The Haugen Knights were on the losing side of their Independent League opener on Sunday at Spooner, as the Cardinals won 10-1.

With six runs in the opening inning by the Cardinals, the Knights had to play from behind. Haugen scored its lone run in the third as Brandon Peterson began the inning with a base hit and later came around to score.

