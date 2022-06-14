Brill Millers at Haugen Knights 6-11-22

Brill second baseman Kirby Brunclik gets ready to receive the throw on steal by Haugen's Rob Berger during Saturday's doubleheader between the Millers and Knights.

 Photo by Travis Nyhus

HAUGEN — In a doubleheader Saturday between Independent League rivals, it was the Brill Millers taking both games over the Haugen Knights at Haugen Ball Park.

In game one it was scoreless until the eighth inning as the Millers (2-2, 3-2)  scored twice on their way to a 2-1 victory.

