The Haugen Hornets had gotten on the scoreboard first, but were unable to earn their first win of the season in a 6-2 defeat against the Spooner Cardinals in Friday night's Independent League matchup at Haugen Ballpark.

After the Hornets scored first the Cardinals took command with six straight runs before a late tally by Haugen.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments