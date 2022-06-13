Special Olympics USA Games

Barron County Special Olympics athletes (from left) Chelsie Workman, Jordan Anderson, Joleen Slawter, Brent Colbert and Michelle Jorgensen earned medals at last week's USA Games in Orlando, Fla.

A week at the USA Games in Orlando for Barron County Special Olympics athletes was filled with highlights both in competition and when not.

Four local athletes — Jordan Anderson, Brent Colbert, Michelle Jorgensen and Joleen Slawter —  along with coach Brad Nelson were a part of Team Wisconsin's silver medal in softball, while in track and field Chelsie Workman won bronze medal.

