There was something missing from the Kauffman brothers’ summer.
So they decided to fill it.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic all truck and tractor pulls in the area had been canceled. Avid truck pullers, Jonathan and Joe Kauffman decided to see what it takes to put on a pulling event. Shortly after Freedom Pullers was born.
After putting together a pull in Almena on July 11, the Barron County residents looked to replicate that plan.
“You know what, let’s go start a pull and let’s just do it for the fun of it,” Jonathan Kauffman said of starting Freedom Pullers. “It went well and we got good feedback so we said, ‘why not do more?’”
On Saturday, Freedom Pullers is hosting a truck and tractor pull at the Barron County Fairgrounds at 1 p.m.
The use of the fairgrounds for the pull was approved by the Barron County Executive Committee at its meeting July 8.
Tickets are available at the gate for $10, with those ages 12 and under getting in free. Attendees are allowed to bring their own lawn chairs if they wish to not sit in the bleachers, Kauffman said.
There will be total of 19 classes with six dedicated to tractors and 13 to trucks.
Organizing the events has gone pretty smoothly, Kauffman said. Their biggest obstacle, and the reason many pulls were canceled, was making sure event organizers were insured and not liable should any issues arise at the events.
After reaching out to a pulling organization in Pennsylvania the brothers were able to find a company in Minnesota willing to insure their events. With connections to others involved in truck and tractor pull organizing, it didn’t take long before they had what was needed to make their goal a reality, Kauffman said.
“We just asked the right people the right questions and we got what we needed as far as equipment,” he said.
The Almena pull was a success, he said, reaching Freedom Pullers goal for numbers of entries, while falling about 300 spectators short of their goal of 1,500 attendees.
With additional classes for the Rice Lake pull the goal is to have 200 hooks and between 1,500-2,500 spectators, Kauffman said.
The Barron County Public Health Department on July 14 released new recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19. The health department now recommends gatherings be 50 or fewer people in an outdoor setting and 25 or fewer people in an indoor setting.
There were no public health protocols for attendees to follow at the pull 2 weeks ago. Kauffman said there will be signs posted at the fairgrounds with a disclaimer notifying attendees they are assuming all risk with their presence at the pull.
Freedom Pullers is looking to host additional events in the area this summer. Kauffman said he is talks of organizing a pull in Ridgeland on Labor Day weekend. Additionally they plan to hold another pull at either in Rice Lake or Almena next month.
For more information on the upcoming truck and tractor pull, including classes, hook fees and prize winnings visit Freedom Pullers on Facebook.
