Birchwood native Aaron Telitz was in victory lane Sunday for the first time this season.

Telitz and his driving partners Frankie Montecalvo and Parker Thompson guided the No. 12 Lexus for Vasser Sullivan to the top placing for the GTD class at the IMSA SportsCar Championship Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen held at Watkins Glen, New York.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments