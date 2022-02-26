ANTIGO — Rice Lake's Avery Ash finished in the top four in all four events to take second place all-around at Friday's Division 2 sectional in Antigo and qualify for next week's state championships.
Ash was runner-up in vault, balance beam and floor exercise; and placed fourth for the uneven bars, as she scored a personal-best 35.025 all-around, finishing only behind Medford/Colby's Kate Malchow at 35.275.
The Rice Lake freshman will be the Warriors' first all-around state competitor since Ellie Van Gilder in 2017. The state meet for Division 2 is Friday, March 4 at Wisconsin Rapids.
The Warriors scored a season-best 124.225 as a team to finish fourth out of seven teams. Junior Hannah Bender also achieved a personal-best all-around score as she was 14th out of 26 competitors at 29.25. Senior Justine Berg was 15th at 29.05 and sophomore Reese Aaby took 16th with a 28.75.
For the floor exercise Rice Lake had three athletes score personal bests as the team set its season-high score of 32.6. Ash scored 9.2, her best this season, and also improving on their best marks were Aaby at 8.1 for 18th and senior Bella Nordquist in 22nd with a 7.8. Also in floor competition Bender got a 7.5 and Berg a 6.95.
Rice Lake scored 33.3 as a team for vault. Ash scored 8.95, Bender and Berg each got 8.2, junior Kallahan Bowman received a 7.85 and Aaby scored 7.7. On the balance beam Ash received a 8.85, Bender scored a personal-best 7.45 and Bowman got a 7.2. Berg was right behind at 7.1 and Aaby earned a 6.3. Competing on the uneven bars Ash scored a personal-best 8.025, Berg finished at 6.8 and Aaby received a 6.65. Bowman got a 6.25 and Bender 6.1.
Advancing to state as teams were Medford/Colby and Antigo. Medford/Colby won the sectional title at 134.885, with at Antigo at 132.525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.