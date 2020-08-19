It’s difficult to envision what fall sports will look like for Rice Lake High School athletes. Or if there will even be a season.
For the first week of the season though, four Warrior sports are moving foward. On Monday, girls tennis, girls golf, girls swim and dive and boys and girls cross country began the first day of official practices.
Girls tennis coach Maite Oyarbide-Sanchez said there was a high-level of anticipation for the first day something that has been building for months.
“You could just feel that eagerness and excitement — lots of positivity,” she said of the first day of practice.
There had been some level of doubt whether the first practices would happen for fall sports and there still is uncertainty whether competitions will occur.
The WIAA last Friday approved at its Board of Control meeting many details of its alternative spring season for the fall sports teams. Schools are required to determine if they will intially participate in the traditional fall season or move to spring by Sept. 1.
Rice Lake athletic director Tim Lipke said there is still a lot up in the air regarding the plan for Warrior fall sports.
“We continue to wait for guidance from the state Department of Health Services and Barron County Public Health regarding fall sports competitions,” he said. “It is really difficult to make that final decision until we know what the start of school is going to be, here in a few weeks.”
The Eau Claire school district made the decision last week to move all its fall sports seasons to the abbreviated spring, leaving Eau Claire North and Memorial unavailable for Big Rivers competitions this fall.
For the Rice Lake tennis program there has been a lot of optimism for a season with strong turnout for open tennis this summer after facilities opened July 1.
“Everyone came from a place of such confinement and to have the ability to go out and do something really low risk was really incredible and such a great way for the team to begin that bond,” Oyarbide-Sanchez said.
Should the season be moved Oyarbide-Sanchez plans to set up inter-squad scrimmages that resemble typical matches to keep the morale of the team up. She has also considered ideas to help grow the game in the community by rescheduling the previously canceled middle school summer tennis camp to the fall.
With all the uncertainty athletes in all sports have to stay ready but also prepare for the worst. As of now they’ll continue to work on their games each day in practice but whether or not they’ll get to see that hard work come to fruition in the coming months has yet to be determined.
“The only thing I keep telling them is be prepared for anything. We have to be prepared to compete at a moments notice.” Oyarbide-Sanchez said. “...We also have to be prepared to not compete, and know that if there’s not competition this season that would obviously be harder to keep up the morale long-term.”
