Freedom Pullers truck and tractor pull

A truck and tractor pull will be held at the Barron County Fairgrounds on Aug. 8. A pull was previously held at the fairgrounds on July 25.

The Barron County Fairgrounds is hosting another truck and tractor pull.

Freedom Pullers announced on its Facebook page it has scheduled a pull for Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake.

Freedom Pullers held a truck and tractor pull on July 25 at the fairgrounds, in addition to a previously holding a pull in Almena on July 11.

Admission for the upcoming event is $10.

A full list of classes and payouts can be found on Freedom Pullers’ Facebook page. Hook fees are $25.

Jonathan Kauffman of Freedom Pullers said there are plans to host a pull in Ridgeland over Labor Day Weekend.

