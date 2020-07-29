The Barron County Fairgrounds is hosting another truck and tractor pull.
Freedom Pullers announced on its Facebook page it has scheduled a pull for Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Barron County Fairgrounds in Rice Lake.
Freedom Pullers held a truck and tractor pull on July 25 at the fairgrounds, in addition to a previously holding a pull in Almena on July 11.
Admission for the upcoming event is $10.
A full list of classes and payouts can be found on Freedom Pullers’ Facebook page. Hook fees are $25.
Jonathan Kauffman of Freedom Pullers said there are plans to host a pull in Ridgeland over Labor Day Weekend.
There was something missing from the Kauffman brothers’ summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.