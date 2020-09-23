Rice Lake girls tennis vs. Amery 9-18-20

Paige Dierks returns a shot against Amery on Friday, Sept. 18 in Rice Lake.

The Rice Lake girls tennis team is in the busiest stretch of its season.

After bouncing back from a three-game slide to defeat Baldwin-Woodville on Monday, the Warriors returned to Big Rivers Conference action Tuesday evening at Menomonie where the Mustangs knocked off Rice Lake 6-1.

The lone Warrior win came from the No. 1 doubles group of Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger. The duo defeated Menomonie's Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman 6-3, 6-4.

At No. 1 singles Alex Robarge battled for three sets but ultimately fell 3-6, 6-0, 4-6 to Menomonie's Haley Hastings.

It has been a jam-packed week of matches for the Warriors as they earned a 5-2 nonconference victory at Baldwin-Woodville, which ended a three-game losing streak.

The Warriors took three of four singles matches as  Robarge got a 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 1 against Baldwin-Woodville’s Bailey Albrightson. Tegwen Romportl beat Lexi Everts 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 and Kallahan Bowman won at No. 4 singles over Dru Beebe 6-0, 6-2.

In doubles play, Dierks and  Berger topped Juneau Paulsen and Alison Nutt 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1. Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin grabbed a No. 3 double victory 6-1, 6-1 over the Blackhawks’ duo of Alyssa Moove and Alayna Brightson.

Rice Lake had won its first six matches on the season before dropping three in a row. Last Thursday, Sept. 17 the Warriors were topped by Hudson 7-0 for the second time of the week after a loss 2 days earlier.

On Friday, Rice Lake lost a close 4-3 match to Amery. The Warriors won each of their doubles matches but were unable to get a victory in singles action.

The top group of Dierks and Berger teamed up to defeat Deidra Meyer and Ally de la Cruz 6-4, 7-6(7-2), At No. 2 doubles Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske got a three set win over Aliana Rivard and Truc Nguyen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Mofle and Nolin earned a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Lidia Curtis and Ella Gould at No. 3 doubles.

Rice Lake (7-4, 4-3) continues its busy week by hosting Menomonie on Thursday before traveling to Osceola on Friday. Tennis sub-sectionals are scheduled for Oct. 5.

