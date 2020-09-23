The Rice Lake girls tennis team is in the busiest stretch of its season.
After bouncing back from a three-game slide to defeat Baldwin-Woodville on Monday, the Warriors returned to Big Rivers Conference action Tuesday evening at Menomonie where the Mustangs knocked off Rice Lake 6-1.
The lone Warrior win came from the No. 1 doubles group of Paige Dierks and Lexington Berger. The duo defeated Menomonie's Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman 6-3, 6-4.
At No. 1 singles Alex Robarge battled for three sets but ultimately fell 3-6, 6-0, 4-6 to Menomonie's Haley Hastings.
It has been a jam-packed week of matches for the Warriors as they earned a 5-2 nonconference victory at Baldwin-Woodville, which ended a three-game losing streak.
The Warriors took three of four singles matches as Robarge got a 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 1 against Baldwin-Woodville’s Bailey Albrightson. Tegwen Romportl beat Lexi Everts 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 and Kallahan Bowman won at No. 4 singles over Dru Beebe 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles play, Dierks and Berger topped Juneau Paulsen and Alison Nutt 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1. Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin grabbed a No. 3 double victory 6-1, 6-1 over the Blackhawks’ duo of Alyssa Moove and Alayna Brightson.
Rice Lake had won its first six matches on the season before dropping three in a row. Last Thursday, Sept. 17 the Warriors were topped by Hudson 7-0 for the second time of the week after a loss 2 days earlier.
On Friday, Rice Lake lost a close 4-3 match to Amery. The Warriors won each of their doubles matches but were unable to get a victory in singles action.
The top group of Dierks and Berger teamed up to defeat Deidra Meyer and Ally de la Cruz 6-4, 7-6(7-2), At No. 2 doubles Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske got a three set win over Aliana Rivard and Truc Nguyen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Mofle and Nolin earned a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Lidia Curtis and Ella Gould at No. 3 doubles.
Rice Lake (7-4, 4-3) continues its busy week by hosting Menomonie on Thursday before traveling to Osceola on Friday. Tennis sub-sectionals are scheduled for Oct. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.